Nigeria: Reps to Probe NNPC's Finances From January Till Date

House of Representatives has resolved to probe the financial records of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC from January, 2018 to date to ascertain the volume of sales of crude oil.

The House also resolved to investigate the yearly production output to determine the impropriety or otherwise of the claim of 2 million barrels of crude oil per day by the Corporation.

The investigation was prompted by a motion titled "Urgent Need to Investigate NNPC's Current Under-Remittannces to Federation Account", by Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (Delta State, PDP) at Tuesday plenary.

Moving the motion, Ossai called the attention of the House to the sufferings of Nigerian workers following the under remittance to the tune of N100 billion to the federation account by the Corporation.

He said that the ill development was the reason why Federal Accounts Allocation Committee, FAAC, meeting where the representatives of Federal, State and Local Government share monthly allocation accrue to them did not hold for the month of June.

He said that the situation has brought untold hardships to workers and other Nigerians across the country.