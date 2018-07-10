10 July 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia ,Eritrea Crumble Separation Wall

By Daniel Beyene

ADDIS ABABA - The twenty- year long separation wall between Ethiopia and Eritrea has been crumbled for good ,Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed said at a state dinner for visiting Ethiopian delegation in Asmara.

" President Isaias Afwerki and me have agreed to reopen embassies, restart the free movement of people between the two sisterly countries, resume airline and port services."

Having appreciated Eritreans for showing their real love for peace and Ethiopia, Premier said : " Through working hard, We will repay both Eritreans and Ethiopians who have been the victims of the senseless war twenty years ago."

The State of Eritrea President Isaias Afwerki for his part said on the occasion that : " Seeing the jubilation of Asmara residents and their unconditional love for peace ,we can confidently say that we are finally rewarded enjoying this historic moment for both countries."

He also noted that from now on Eritrea and Ethiopia are closely working together than ever.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Dr .Abiy Ahmed arrived in Asmara last Sunday for an official visit at an invitation of President Isaias Afewerki. Direct telephone connection also restored between the two countries on July 8,2018.

