Ethiopia: Nation Needs Inclusive National Youth Programs

ADDIS ABABA- Though the nation has youth development policy, its programs are not inclusive and opened to all youths regardless of their different traits,Scholar said.

Addis Ababa University School of Social Work Assistant professor Dr Abebe Asefa told The Ethiopian Herald that the establishments such as youth federations, youth centers and other youth concerned structures are not open for all youths and they are exclusive to majority of youths due to their political attitudes.

In the same way, he noted that, youth centers, especially in Addis Ababa, are not effectively serving youths. Youths living in the centers environment are not made to be the owner of the centers.

According to him, government administration officials use the centers as their wishes since they sometimes can close the centers for their own meeting purpose, they also rent it for wedding and other ceremonies.

There are also no enough and significant facilities that can truly benefit youths," he said adding that this is because there is a problem in the first place when these centers are planned.

According to the research he carried out on youth centers and youth federations, they are subjected to political and economic benefits of few youths that are supporter of ruling party.

"Most of youths do not know about the purpose of the center and they are also misinformed about these institutions, thus, they are not benefiting and also not willing to use them."

By the same token, Dr Abebe also emphasized on micro enterprise programs, in that they are also exposed to political manipulations, to get loan, collateral and other facilities.

Therefore, he urged concerned government bodies to make youth federations free from political manipulations and to serve all youths equally and democratically.

He also underlined that all youth concerned establishments, there should be conducive environment that host and include all youths regardless of their political and other attitudes and values.

He noted that such centers need to have different programs for each age segments, because currently older people are taking part in youth programs and this could resulted in lack of representations for adolescents.