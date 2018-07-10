10 July 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Medical Practitioners Efforts Deserve Appreciation - Association

By Yosef Ketema

ADDIS ABABA- With a view to provide quality healthcare services ,the Ethiopian medical practitioners' pivotal roles in this regard need to be recognized and appreciated by pertinent bodies ,the Ethiopian Medical Association said.

In connection with Ethiopian Doctors Day,,the Association president Dr Gemechis Mamo, told The Ethiopian Herald that the Association was established among other purposes to build the practitioners good image and trust in the public.

Due to various reasons, most of public and patients used to have deteriorated image towards local medical professionals in the past, he said adding that this in turn has its own impact on the general outcomes of medical process as it affects negatively the patients' expectation and practitioners' job satisfaction.

He, therefore, said the association has been working on improving the aforementioned problems since its establishment.

He also said that following the deadly grenade attack on June 23,2018 at Meskel Square, the governments senior officials lauded Ethiopian medical doctors' efforts and such praising by itself has big positive impact on the success of healthcare services in the future.

Dr Gemechis said Ethiopian health practitioners need to be appreciated by all segments of the society as they are serving the public with unsatisfactory payment, poor facilities and other burdens,

It was learnt that Ethiopian Doctors Day was begun to celebrate on July 2,2018 annually for 1st time , focusing on encouraging practitioners to renew their promise to serve the people equally and fairly through upholding the principle of Medical profession.

