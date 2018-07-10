Eritrea: Heralding Real, Genuine Peace

For two decades, having paid unbearable human sacrifices and material loss as well as having lost the golden opportunities to grow together, Ethiopians and Eritreans have now embarked upon a fresh era of peace. But, last Sunday's meeting of the leaders of the two countries at Asmara-- UNESCO registered Africa's Modernist City--once again sealed the genuine of the new day.

Words are short of describing the warm welcoming ceremonies to the Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and his delegation by the State of Eritrea and its peace loving people in Asmara.

Yes, the peoples of Ethiopia and Eritrea understand well the price and meaning of peace than anybody else in this world. This is because they had paid heavy price to bring sustainable peace in Ethiopia and Eritrea for over fifty years.

Indeed, coming out to the beautiful and clean streets of Asmara in droves and waving Ethiopian and Eritrean flags side by side, Eritreans have showed their unreserved love and respect to Ethiopia and Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

Truly, the peoples of Eritrea have attested to the whole world that Ethiopians and Eritreans are the same people but living in two different countries.

In fact, after twenty years , it is the first state visit to Eritrea by Ethiopian Prime Minister . Such long awaited visit came to true due to both countries' leaders strong commitment to implement the Algiers agreement as well as Ethiopia and Eritrea Boundary Commission (EEBC) final and binding decisions unconditionally.

Moreover, without the involvement of third party ,both leaders have been recently expressing their readiness to end any differences at negotiating table.

At the Gala dinner reception to the senior Eritrea delegation at the National Palace two weeks ago here in Addis Ababa, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed said : "So long as there is love amongst us, borders are meaningless."

By the same token, President Isaias Afwerki Advisor Yeman Geberab said on the occasion that Eritrea and Ethiopia have torn down the curtains of sad history and embarked on new era of peace and cooperation.

Similarly , during the State dinner for visiting Ethiopian delegation in Asmara Sunday, Prime Minister Dr Abiy said : "Enough of war & news of imminent war. I congratulate the peoples of Eritrea & Ethiopia as we start a promising chapter of peace and stability by bringing to an end the phase of no-war, no-peace."

President Isaias Afwerki also said: "The tumultuous welcome accorded to the Premier underscores how much the people of Eritrea cherish peace...Plaudits for Dr. Abiy for the bold political choice he has taken that will recoup lost time and opportunity in the past 20 years. We are with you"

It is true that these two countries have a promising and prosperous future as they are blessed with plenty of natural resources. They as well have common destiny for both are bound together by blood as well as cultural and religious similarities.

All in all, no one denies that the peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea would play immense role in safeguarding the common interests of these countries and that of the regional and international peace and security.