Ethiopia: Ministry Says Construction Symposium Crucial to Manage Challenges

ADDIS ABABA- The first Construction Industry Symposium has played crucial role in managing construction sector challenges and modernizing the sector, Construction Ministry announced.

Construction Minister Eng. Ayisha Mohammed said on the occasion that the Ministry would focus on gathering new insights on how to manage the construction sector challenges through undertaking various researches and symposiums.

The Ministry has been gathering different researches dealing with construction industry development policies and strategies, she added.

"Nine public universities, professional associations and stakeholders are participating in the research process".

As to her, the construction sector is more sophisticated requires competent human power than other sectors. Thus, undertaking successive and profound symposiums and researches in the sector is a daily basis assignment to intensify the sector roles, she noted.

As problem driven researches are important in cultivating the construction sector, the Ministry will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with higher learning institutions and stakeholders in this end, she said.

Presenting a paper on the symposium Construction Expert Dr. Eng. Wondwossen Zhekale said that ethical code of conduct in client-consultant-contractor relationships and practices is the major governing principle of the sector. Similar researches will be conducted in a way to facilitate the sector and tackle sector bottlenecks, he added.

The construction industry plays a key role in supporting the socio-economic and infrastructural development of the country, he underlined.

This symposium is helpful to promote improved and new technologies of the sector and sustain the sector's contribution in creating huge job opportunities across the nation, he emphasized.

In the course of the symposium, seven outshined researches were recognized and acknowledged as well as they will be turned into projects then expected to be implemented practically in the near future .