Ethiopia: Political Reforms Vis-À-Vis Rule of Law

The release of thousands of prisoners including competing parties' members , prominent political figures and journalists as well as the recent abolition of some political organizations from the country's terrorist list are part and parcel of upholding rule of law apart from speeding up the reconciliation process and bring national consensuses, scholars so remark .

More recently a number of armed political organizations publicly announced that they have given up the armed struggle and expressed their readiness to pursue a given political ideology inside the country in a peaceful and democratic manner.

Having accepted the peace call ,Brigadier General Kemal Gelchu ,the Chairperson of the Oromo Democratic Front (ODF) , Brigadier General Hailu Gonfa from Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), One of Derg political elites Ambassador Kassa Kebede and others have recently come home .

For Bahir Dar University Laws of school Assistant Professor Misganaw Gashaw, Now Ethiopia is in rush political hour where real positions of political parties are not well framed and shaped . " In my view,our nation deserve strong competent political parties that could balance and uphold the values of democracy and humanity at this particular juncture ."

He also notes that making the National Electorate Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) impartial , revisiting and reframing some rules and regulations related to Plotical participation are a must in a bid to embrace all competing political parties.

As to him, it is encouraging to know the incumbent's relentless efforts of widening up political landscape , but they should be framed with outlined procedures that could let institutions in charge to engage in supervising the procedural approaches and application before these competing parties resume any political activities down to respective communities.

Moreover, at this time, civic societies and political parties have to make clear their positions towards the upcoming political , economic and societal endeavors of this country, he adds.

Appreciating the ongoing political changes in the country, ADDIS ABABA University Political Science Lecture Dr. Demeke Achiso also says : " What we are witnessing right now is that the political situation is getting swift changes . No one could be certain to predict the future of our country's politics . This is because before making any prediction ,we have to know the incumbent and the competing parties policies in details, then after, it would be fair to comment on it."

According to him, in a developm ental, democratic and federal state like Ethiopia, enforcing accoun tab ility and the rule of law among all sectors of state power is crucial for the survival of the political system.

The ruling party, EPRDF is also accountable to the enforcement and implementation of the provisions of the constitution and other subsidiary laws of the country. " We need to make sure that nobody is above the law,it is the call of the day."

Almost three-quarters of a century ago, the human community proclaimed a bold and revolutionary vision of the future. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights asserted that every person on the face of the planet has certain fundamental rights. To this point all views should encircled to the point value humanity, he says

Both scholars underline that the incumbent should resume dialogue and widen the political space for each political party with a view to bringing fair and democratic participation in the national affairs.

All peace and reconciliation efforts need to be exerted without relegating the importance of rule of law in propagating development and facilitating stability, to this end the incumbent and the competing political parties should shoulder the burden to bring peace and sustainable development being clear with all programs and policies to the entire citizens.