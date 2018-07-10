Ethiopia: Authority Amending Administrative Tribunal

ADDIS ABABA - Aiming at improving services and bringing about fairness under its administrative tribunal cases, Ethiopian Commodity Exchange (ECX) Authority is amending its court proclamation.

The revision is upon the request of customers to modernize the authority services and to improve its courting system, Authority Administrative Tribunal Presiding Judge and Director Yizengaw Assegid told The Ethiopian Herald.

The revision includes detail on the establishment and functionality of the court which enable the authority to give transparent services and allow customers to use their right while following their cases through the court, he said.

As to him, the revised proclamation also includes the recent reform on coffee and helpful to grant a brand to the product.

It is also intended to fill the gap related to customers' claim on the fee payment that the authority bench verdict on them, he said.

While amending the proclamation the authority has conducted study and drawn lesson from other countries including US, China and India, he noted.

The revised proclamation would enhance the country's commodity exchange functionality with improved standardization and warehousing services, he stated.

"The revision took into consideration of the authority standardization that would help the country to improve the quality and volume of export products with professional recommendation."

However, while the authority finished the amendment and sent it to the ministry of industry to get the needed feedback and to be presented to the council of ministers it has not yet ratified, he expressed. He also called on the ministry to speed up the revised proclamation ratification process.