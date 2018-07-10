Nigeria Must See Healthcare Delivery As Business Not Social Service - Okulaja

International Healthcare Management expert, Dr Olamide Okulaja has said that for Nigeria to have a sustainable health ecosystem, healthcare deliveries need to be looked at from business perspective rather than social service.

Okulaja, who spoke at the Healthcare Nigeria Conference 2018, said that the country's inability to approach service delivery from business angle is responsible for the nation's unfavourable health index.

"If we don't view health as business, we would find out that it will not be sustainable at the end of the day. We have a country that committed 4 per cent of its total budget to healthcare and out of this, over 83 per cent is spent on recurrent expenditure.

"So essentially, there is huge market failure and that is why we are not making any tangible progress in the health sector.

Okulaja who is the Director of Advocacy and Communications, PharmAccess Foundation, said that the solution is to build frameworks and ecosystem that can absorb the financing.

"When you talk about resource mobilisation for healthcare, you cannot talk about sustainability of an ecosystem without talking about financing. We must begin to look at what we can do with what we have against always advocating for more. Hospitals, pharmacies and laboratories need to join hands together to effectively and efficiently deliver services to these demands that have been created."

Speaking on the future of healthcare at the two-day event organised by Hygeia, Health Management Organisation, HMO themed: Sustainable Healthcare, The Roadmap, Mr. Eitan Fish, of Swiss Reinsurance Company said that healthcare services will change fundamentally in the coming years, transiting to the digital space.

He disclosed that advent of digitalised health sector, introduction of robot doctors that can perform surgeries, and technology in its capacity of censoring the body system, will transform health insurance into wellness insurance.

The Chief Executive Officer, Hygeia HMO, Mr. Obinnia Abajue, said the theme for the conference was derived from current day reality where it is no longer sufficient to have potential, or hope or desire, "so we need a new and immediate executable action plan at the level of each operator or participant in health care value chain.

"The challenges we face as a people due to sanitation-driven diseases combined with the explosion of incidence of non-communicable diseases and high maternal mortality and infant mortality required corporate and individual actions to see increase in life expectancy of the average Nigerian.

"That is one reason the conference focuses more on action being taken by various participants in the health value chain to support the extension of healthcare access to everyone in Nigeria at affordable rate.

"We can already see corporate action towards reducing medical tourism through micro health insurance in Nigeria while the medic credit fund by PharmAccess Foundation has develop innovative financing solution for expanding access to quality care and medicine across the country.