Tanzania: Petrol, Diesel Prices Continue to Skyrocket

MOTORISTS will have to dig deeper into their pockets as energy regulator raised fuel prices due to a surge in crude oil prices in the global market.

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) said in a statement that retail prices for petrol rose by 126/- per litre, equivalent to 5.53 per cent and diesel prices increased by 166/- per litre which is equivalent to 7.66 per cent rise.

However petrol and fuel prices would not change in the northern zone regions of Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara and Tanga which receive fuel supplies through Tanga port as there was no new consignment imported through the port for this month.

The energy regulator said that there was no new consignment of petroleum products imported through Tanga port in June and therefore there will be no price increase for petrol or diesel in northern zone.

"... The prices of petroleum products sold in the northern regions remain the same as were in June," it said in the statement issued by acting Managing Director, Nzinyangwa Mchany.

Motorists in Dar will now pay 2,409/- a liter of petrol and 2,329/- for diesel, while prices in Arusha will remain 2,291/- for a litre of petrol and 2,225/-for diesel.

Those in Uvinza, Kigoma will pay the highest price per liter of petrol 2,652/- and diesel 2,573/-. "The increases in July local prices are therefore due to the consecutive increases in world oil market prices in April and May," Due to the depletion of kerosene in Tanga, Petrol Station Operators (PSO) in the northern regions are advised to source the product from Dar es Salaam.

This pushed up the kerosene price in northern area up than in Dar es Salaam due to logistic costs. There are slight increases for fuel prices in Mtwara as the region received first ever fuel consignment of petrol, diesel and kerosene enough for consumption in Mtwara only.

The prices for petrol in Mtwara increased by 1.35 per cent or 32/- per litre and diesel prices increased by 5.53 per cent or 124/- per litre.

There will be more price relief after Mtwara port receive enough consignment, Ewura said.