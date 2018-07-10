Ghana: Melcom Commissions Shop/Hands Over Community Centre to NJSMA

press release

The Melcom Group of Companies has commissioned an ultra-modern shop and handed over a multi-purpose community centre to the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly.

The purpose of the project is to improve customer satisfaction and raise revenue for the Assembly.

Delivering the welcome address on behalf of the Regional Minister, Hon. Eric Kwakye Darfour, the New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mrs Comfort Asante, commended the Melcom Group for the kind gesture saying it would go a long way to better the lives of people in Koforidua and its environs.

Mrs Asante noted that the private sector was not only a key stakeholder in economic development, but also a major contributor to the national income as it provided employment, goods and services, contributed to tax revenue and undertook critical development in the community to help leverage and mitigate developmental challenges for rapid urbanization.

She, therefore, called on other private sector organizations to emulate the example of Melcom and contribute their quota to national development.

Receiving the Keys to the Community Centre, the MCE thanked Melcom for the donation, which included 10 sewing machines and 30 chairs and tables for some selected schools to aid their academic performance.

The Joint Managing Director, Mr Ramesh Sadhwani, on behalf of the Melcom Group, expressed gratitude for the tremendous support towards peace building in New Juaben.

Mr Sadhwani assured the people of Koforidua of the continuous support of Melcom Group in the creation of additional job opportunities that the youth and people of Koforidua could take advantage of and improve their standard of living.

He announced that the Melcom Care Foundation as a subsidiary would cater for the needy in areas like Education and Health in the communities in which Melcom operated.

Nana Baffour Nyantekyi Tutu Boateng, Krontihene of New Juaben Traditional Area, commended the management of Melcom Group for the beautiful edifice which, to him, would add more beauty to Koforidua.

He said the chiefs and people of New Juaben were indebted to Melcom for the provision of a modern community centre alongside the Melcom shop that befitted the status of Koforidua.

The Krontinhene also expressed appreciation to Melcom for the donation of ten (10) sewing machines to the needy as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and making positive and sustainable impact on society.

He was of the view that the repositioning of Melcom shop would create a good relationship between the chiefs and people of the Municipality.

"We Nananom of the New Juaben Traditional Area will continue to pledge our support to Melcom to achieve their corporate objectives in creating jobs, provide goods and services to ensure quality and accountability to the people," he added.

He also tasked the management of Melcom to carry out a technological-based strategic development programme by building the capacity of their employees to handle technical issues like marketing skills, good manners, emotional intelligent skills as well as sales promotion, adding that opportunities should be made available for the employees to grow on the job.

Source: ISD (Akuffo Aikins Collins)