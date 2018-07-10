Ghana: Probe Blay Over 'Vulgar Opulence' - Minority

The Minority in Parliament is demanding an immediate probe into the account and activities of elected Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Freddy Blay over his procurement of some 275 buses to be used by constituencies of the party for commercial activities.

They are also asking that Mr Blay steps aside as Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) in the interim so as not to interfere with investigations as his sudden wealth left room for suspicion.

Mr Blay on Wednesday, prior to the conference, took delivery of about 100 mini buses in fulfillment of his promise to the party's constituencies.

He is reported to have made a down payment of three million dollars, which constitutes 30 per cent of the total cost of 11.4 million dollars for the 275 buses.

Mr Blay has since been criticised by a large section of the Ghanaian public including his close contender in the NPP race, Stephen Ntim, who accused him of seeking to buy votes with the gesture while others have also questioned the source of the money, alleging possible corruption.

In a statement signed and issued by the Ranking Member, Mines and Energy Committee, Adam Mutawakilu in Accra yesterday, the Minority, described the public opulence by the NPP Chairman as "most obscene", calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to "commission an immediate forensic audit to be carried out by an independent internationally acclaimed audit firm."

It served notice that if President Akufo-Addo fails to commission the requested forensic audit within the next two weeks, "we shall vigorously explore other avenues within and without Parliament to seek redress and safeguard our country's resources."

The Minority which was scandalised by the "historic levels of profligacy" by the NPP and its Chairman who was "a high ranking public official" stated that their conduct did not only make Ghana a public ridicule in the eyes of the international community but threatened the country's democratic credentials.

"For someone who manages our oil and gas reserves, one would have expected the highest form of modesty and prudence in outlook, however, the unconscionable extravagant purchase of 275 buses for NPP constituency executives and proceeding further at the congress grounds to share hordes of cash and goodies to delegates does not only mark a new low in our country's democracy but demands of us to rise as responsible citizens who care about the future of our dear nation and demand an immediate forensic audit into our country's hydrocarbons."

"The gross misconduct of Mr Blay fuelled by his insatiable desire for political power no matter the cost renders him unsuitable as the man to remain in charge of our oil and gas resources. Ghana is not safe," they contended.