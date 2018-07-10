Ghana: CPP Members Advised to Close Ranks to Wrestle Power in 2020

Bolgatanga — The Upper East Regional Chairman of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Alhaji Hussein Ibrahim has admonished the rank and file of the party to work harder and position it to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections.

He, however, noted that power does not come easy but work harder to wrestle it.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times here at Bolgatanga, Alhaji Ibrahim stressed that "it requires us to be more dedicated by committing more resources, time and energy as well as mass mobilisation drive to bring in more members into our fold.

"Ghanaians are now fed up with the duo politics of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, the obvious alternative party is the CPP."

"CPP when elected into office will revisit the seven-year development plan of Dr Kwame Nkrumah who led Ghana to Independence in 1957 and implement some of the development strategies to give hope to Ghanaians and make people work with happiness."

"The CPP has the track record of industrialisation and will lead Ghana once more to the path of growth and sustainable development," Alhaji Ibrahim assured.

He recalled the factories and industries that the CPP established when in power in the 60s that had been left to rot including the Bolgatanga Meat Factory, Pwalugu Tomato Factory, Asutuare Sugar Factory, Kumasi Shoe Factory, to mention but a few that had been allowed to go waste following the 1966 coup.

Alhaji Ibrahim said the solutions to our sustainable growth and unemployment challenges are industrialisation adding, "We, the CPP are the obvious party to move this country forward through industrialisation".

"The CPP was capable of winning back power, but was quick to add that "our doors are open to like-minded people."

"The offshoot of the Nkrumaists party, People's National Convention, won power in the 1979 general election under the leadership of Dr Hilla Limann, but was again ousted from power on December 31, 1981.

"Many offshoots of the Nkrumaists tradition, including the CPP sprang in the country following the return to constitutional rule in 1992, but none of them has been able to regain power.

"Some members of the Nkrumaists parties have been swallowed by the two major parties, NDC and NPP which is unfortunate and must be brought to an end," Alhaji Ibrahim lamented.