Ghana: GSA to Rid Market of Substandard Electrical Cables

The Ghana Standards Authority,(GSA) will from this July begin a swoop to rid the market of substandard electrical cables and other appliances throughout the country.

The operation that would be carried out by the GSA in collaboration with the security agencies, seeks to arrest and prosecute people who sell poor electrical appliances.

Professor Alex Doodo, the Director General of the Authority announced these at a media briefing yesterday in Accra, following revelations that despite the ban on the importation of inferior electrical products, the goods continue to flood the market.

According to him the situation has become a bother and offenders caught would be named and shamed while more staff would be deployed at the entry points and borders to prevent the products from entering the country.

Professor Doodo stated that the country cannot be the dumping ground for every type of product while it loses millions of dollars in revenue as people turn to purchase these fake items because they are cheap to the detriment of the local industries.

He said 20 mobile testing equipment would be deployed at the Opera Square and Okaishie in Accra, as well as Kumasi and Tamale to serve as the testing centres and urged the public to patronise them to ensure that they procure the right product.

Professor Doodo indicated that investigations conducted by the GSA revealed that most electrical cables were the cause of recent fires and urged those trading in such products to quit before the law catches up with them.

"The heat resistance of most of these inferior cables are high and easily melt thus leads to fire outbreaks, it was to forestall these towards ensuring public safety that the GSA will embark on the exercise to protect the citizenry," he added.

The Director General urged for the passing of a Legislative Instrument similar to the one passed on the importation of cement to streamline activities of importers of electrical products.