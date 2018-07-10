Ghana: Chairman of Christian Council Laments - Too Many Crooks in Cassock ... As He Lashes Out At Fake Pastors

Tema — THERE are too many crooks in the cassock posing as Men of God and breaking the nation apart with their flattery messages for people in authority just to gain favour from them, the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Seth Senyo Agidi has observed.

"These fake pastors are too much in bed with authority and the affluent in society because they are only in pursuit of money, instead of preaching the truth and the message of repentance and hard work," he said.

Rev. Dr Agidi was speaking at the commissioning of 13 ministerial candidates of the Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P.) Church, Ghana at the Lorenz Wolf Congregation at Tema in the Meridian Presbytery of the Church on Sunday.

The event was under the theme: Jesus Has Power of Unclean Spirits.

Rev. Dr. Agidi who is also the Moderator of the General Assembly of the E. P. Church, Ghana pointed out that salvation for mankind would never come from any politician or rich person in society.

Therefore, he said that it is purely evil for some pastors to shower vain praises on politicians for their personal gains, all at the expense of the marginalised.

"In times when our gutters are all choked while one man in public office owns four V8 vehicles, and when some chiefs sell all the land in their village and leave none for their subjects, what purpose does it serve as a pastor going to look for envelopes from politicians in exchange of sycophantic sermons?" Rev. Dr. Agidi sought to know.

He noted there were now too many "comfortable" pastors who were refusing to speak the truth because they wanted to protect their ill-acquired money, and so their sermons were always about prosperity and not humility and repentance.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the E.P. Church bemoaned the rising trend in which some pastors in charge of churches of dubious origins claimed to have powers to destroy Satan and kept casting him into the sea all the time, and said that God had not given any body the power to destroy the devil.

"Only God has power over Satan and so when we abide in God we are surely protected from Satan and all unclean spirits", he told the congregation.

Rev. Dr Agidi congratulated the newly-commissioned ministers and entreated them to be ready at all times to emulate the example of Jesus who washed the feet of his disciples.

"Do not go about preaching prosperity messages alone but rather face the challenges of the world with God as your guide," he added.