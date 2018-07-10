Ghana: Free Senior High School Programme Rolled Out in 97 Schools in Vr

Ho — THE Free Senior High School programme has been rolled out in 97 public schools in the Volta Region. They include 87 senior high schools and 10 technical/ vocational schools.

This has resulted in an increase in enrolment in the public schools in the region by 35.06 per cent in the 2018 academic year.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa made these known at the just-ended first meeting of the Regional Coordinating Council in Ho.

He described the trend of enrolment growth as very positive and attributed it to the implementation of some key social intervention programmes such as the free supply of school uniforms, exercise books and laptops in addition to the sustainability of the Capitation Grant among others.

Furthermore, Dr Letsa said that the Ghana Education Service (GES) had also carried out several programmes to improve access to education for the physically disadvantaged school-going children.

"In order to endure that quality education is not adversely affected by the increase in access and participation in education, conscious efforts are being concentrated on equitable delivery of quality teaching and learning in our schools across the region," he assured.

However, the Regional Minister expressed misgivings over the pass rate for the BECE which he said was still below 50 per cent.

To reverse that trend, he announced that the regional, municipal and district directorates of education in collaboration with the assemblies were putting in place some measures, which included writing of mock examination by the final year students, intensification of monitoring and supervising in schools and the introduction of extra classes for the final years students, among others.

Dr Letsa urged various stakeholders to support those initiatives towards the improvement of BECE results in the region.