Ghana: KATECO Appeals for Infrastructural Support

Kaneshie Senior High Technical School (KATECO) in the Greater Accra Region has commemorated its 60th anniversary with an appeal for infrastructural support.

It is in dire need of classrooms; technical department equipment; Information Communication Technology /Science laboratory; assembly hall and staff accommodation to adequately cater for 1,336 students there.

At a ceremony on Saturday to climax the year-long celebration themed "60 years of Technical/Vocational Education- the role of stakeholders", the headmistress, Ms Pearl Bruce said the support would help improve academic work.

Citing reasons for the request, she said the 30 classrooms available were not sufficient for the students as the block for General Science, Home Economics and Visual Arts became weak and life threatening and had to be pulled down.

"As a result it has become difficult for the affected departments to teach and have practical lessons. Hence students study under stressful conditions," she lamented.

The provision of an 18-unit classroom block with laboratories for science practicals, E-library, canteen and an assembly, she said, would remedy the situation.

On the refurbishment and retooling of the technical department, Ms Bruce stated that they had become obsolete after 60 years of use and were not giving students practical experience. She said the school also needed a bus.

The staff accommodation at North Kaneshie, she reported, is in a deplorable state. According to her, an assessment by the Architecture and Engineering Services Limited (AESL) suggested that it should be pulled down.

Ms Bruce said that to solve the problem of inadequate classroom and space for workshop, management of the school had initiated processes to acquire a facility next to the school. She appealed for help to hasten the process.

Touching on academic work, she said the school recorded 95.4 per cent pass in the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with 31.43 per cent of candidates who obtained A1-C6 qualifying for tertiary level.

She thanked the government for its support including the World Bank School education improvement project under which 123 students received scholarships, capacity building for teachers and teaching and learning materials for the school.

The Guest Speaker, Mrs Rebecca Atswei Lomo, former Chief Internal Auditor of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) underscored the importance of technical and vocational education and called on the government to allocate more funds to that area.

She urged policy makers, academia and industry to form synergies to leverage the human resource from schools.

The Regional Director of Education, Dr Mrs Hilda Hagan acknowledged the infrastructure challenges, stating that the government was taking steps to improve technical and vocational education.

Mr Seth Fiati, an old student of the school, on behalf of his colleagues, launched the "KATECO development fund" which is intended to help ease the school's predicament.