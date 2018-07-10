Liberia: 'Power Theft' Leaves One Dead

Harrison T. Fayobo believed to be in his 40s died on Friday by electrocution in the wetland community of Matadi in the Sinkor suburb of Monrovia.

The deceased was allegedly tampering with the power lines of the Liberia Electricity Corporation that runs through the swamp in the area when he met his death.

Fayobo and his son are said to have gone to reconnect an illegal line but had no space to stand on dry ground and so he opted to work from the water that held him at waist level.

Contrary to safety measure, Fayobo reportedly told his son to do the reconnection while he stood in the water.

A family source told the Liberia News Agency that Fayobo, on the first attempt to do the illegal connection, got a shock but still tried the second time when he got electrocuted.

As if Fayobo had a sign of his death, the family source narrated that the night before his demise; Fayobo explained that he dreamt his wife Mamie was in pool of water and efforts by him to rescue her proved futile.

The deceased is survived by several children, his wife and aged mother, the source said.