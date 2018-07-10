Tanzania: Potato Traders Eye Comoro Market

POTATO traders set to export the produce to Comoro after VIBINDO society initiative to find the market in volcanic archipelago off Africa's east coast. However, traders should change the way they handle potato consignments from purchasing to export if they want to win the lucrative market.

Due to that VIBINDO over the weekend organised a capacity building seminar under a project 'Vikundi Kipato' that focuses on improving value chain of the potatoes business. Chairman of the society, Mr Gaston Kikuwi, said the project wants to address challenges in the value chain starting from transporting the crop, storing to the consumers.

"We have also talked with Comoro people to enable for exports so that the Comoro traders could buy the potatoes from Tanzanian traders," said Mr Kikuwi during the seminar with some traders held in Dar es Salaam.

In each region, the programme has helped the traders to form their groups and link them with the market and transportation companies to enable them have reliable and safe means of transport after buying potatoes from the farmers.

He said that the programme came after realising that usually traders tend to hire any truck to transport the cargo of potatoes from farms without knowing that the particular truck might have been used to transport poisonous items, a situation which raises risks of losing their quality and market.

The main duty of the society is to support the small entrepreneurs by building their capacity to enable them achieve their goals. Muharami Uwesu, an entrepreneur from Dar es Salaam, acknowledged that he has benefited from the training over potatoes value chain since he was incurring loss due to poor potato handling.

The traders under the umbrella of the NGO were from Morogoro and Dar es Salaam and as well as Zanzibar who have been engaged in the programme under the VIBINDO society to improve the value of the crop.