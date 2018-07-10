Uganda: Cricket Cranes Begin Quest for 2020 World Cup Berth

The National men's cricket team, the Cricket Cranes faced Kenya on Saturday in a fierce opening qualification fixture for a berth at the T20 World Cup due in 2020. Uganda posted a score of 240/3, before Kenya fought back to leave it late with a 241/6 scoreline, and carried the day.

But the Cricket Cranes, who arrived in Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday in buoyant mood about their prospects in the tournament, actually bounced back and defeat Tanzania the following day with a 181/4 scoreline, that Tanzania could only stop at 117/7 during their attempt to chase.

However, despite the early set-back, the Cricket Cranes remain upbeat, that they will qualify for the next round of qualifiers come the end of this round of qualifiers in Rwanda on Saturday 14 July. The Cricket Cranes just recently secured promotion to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Division Three. This followed their exploits in Malaysia in May, where they won the ICC World Cricket League division four championship.

Roger Mukasa, the team skipper told The Observer during their flag-off ceremony at the National Council of Sports premises in Lugogo on Thursday, that they knew how tough Kenya would be, and how whoever won that game would win this championship.

It is unfathomable that Tanzania and Rwanda would stand a chance against Kenya and Uganda. Yet, Mukasa sounded disappointed that they lost to Kenya in their opener at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium.

"By and large, we played well against Kenya. But just a few slips here and there affected us," Mukasa said. Mukasa added, however, that this tie went far to show how well they had played, but also how experienced Kenya are at this level. Normally, for a team to score as many runs as Uganda did in the opening innings, yet get pegged back, was a rarity.

Perhaps, the fact that Kenya has also played at the world cup before, proves their pedigree. But that should inspire Uganda more, so they are able o take Kenya in the reverse fixture this weekend, although first, the Cricket Cranes must win against Rwanda, who have never beaten Uganda in a competitive game.

The top two teams from the four, will progress to the ICC World T20 Africa Regional qualifiers in 2019. In fact, there is still a lot of cricket to play, before Uganda can see a berth at the T20 World championship in Australia in 2020, as a possibility.

Cricket Cranes coach Steven Tikolo, who represented Kenya at the World Cup a few times said, "As we build this side into a strong one, I think that this tournament in Rwanda is going to improve us. Winning it will give us a lot of confidence."

As Tikolo continues to rejuvenate the team, which appeared to have fallen on hard times last year, they have since emerged from that abyss, when they returned to division three. Now their aim in on division two.

But to get there, Tikolo reiterated a need for this team to have as many international games, be it in the T20 format or the longer versions like the 50-overs. So, the competition in Rwanda in timely. But more importantly, they need to show how far they have come as a team.

In light of that, Tikolo said, "We have to be serious all the way, and apply whatever we have been working on in training, in the match situations, so as to build a winning mentality."

Squad: Roger Mukasa, Brian Masaba, Hamu Kayondo, Dinesh Nakrani, Deus Muhumuza, Riazat Shah, Irfan Afridi, Henry Ssenyondo, Frank Nsubuga, Kenneth Waiswa, Fred Achelam, Charles Waiswa, Bilal Hassun and Ronak Patel

Fixtures:

Saturday 7 July- Uganda v Kenya

Sunday 8 July- Uganda v Tanzania

Tuesday 10 July- Uganda v Rwanda

Wednesday 11 July- Uganda v Tanzania

Friday 13 July- Uganda v Rwanda

Saturday 14 July- Uganda v Kenya

jovi@observer.ug