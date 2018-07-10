26 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Minister - Government Will Soon Stop Paying TAZARA Staff

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Tazara train crossing a bridge.
By Hawa Mathias

Mbeya — The deputy minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Eng Atashasta Nditiye, revealed yesterday that the government will no longer continue paying salaries of Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) employees.

Eng Nditie said the government's decision will start immediately after it finalises paying Sh10 billion for purchasing various equipment and rehabilitation of the authority's locomotives.

He made the revelation during his tour of Tazara's garage as well as Kongoro industry in Mbarali district where train sleeves are produced.

Eng Nditie said the government wants the authority to manage its own affairs and called on the business community to transport their cargo via the envisaged SGR.

"I direct the security and safety committee to start investigating the people involved in vandalising rail infrastructure because these unscrupulous people also put the lives of passengers in danger," he said.

In view of this, he called on ward and village leader to educate the people on the importance of train transport and make them aware of legal action they would face if caught vandalising the rail infrastructure.

Speaking on behalf of the Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makalla, the District Commissioner, Mr William Ntinika, said as the chairman of the security and safety commission will work tirelessly to ensure that the people who vandalise the train material are taken to task.

"All those identified and apprehended will face the full force of the law and will be charged and prosecuted not as petty thieves but as organised criminals and economic saboteurs," warned the district commissioner.

More on This

TAZARA Board Gets New Directors

MINISTERS responsible for Transport in Tanzania and Zambia, prof. Makame Mbarawa and Brian Mushimba have appointed new… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.