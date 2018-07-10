South Africa: KZN Authorities Chase Down, Nab Biker Doing 275km/H

Natal authorities say they will chase down, arrest and charge all road offenders, following the apprehension of a motorcyclist travelling at 275km/h.

The 27-year-old man, Aiden Manickum, is said to have attempted to evade Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) for almost 15km on Monday morning.

Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa on Tuesday told News24 that, despite his outrageous speed, officers caught up with Manickum and arrested him.

"We want to assure the public that our law enforcement officers are trained and capable to deal with any situations in our roads, including those that think they can outrun law enforcement."

Mntungwa went on to condemn Manickum's reckless speeding.

"Not only does he put his life in danger, but that of other motorists also. We believe his arrest will send a strong message to other road users that if they break the rules of the road they will fail the full might of the law. 2018 is the year for road safety. Law enforcement officers will be out in full force to ensure save lives."

Manickum appeared in the Camperdown's Magistrate Court on Monday and was granted bail.

He is expected to return to court next week.

