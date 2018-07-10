10 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 37 Eye Director-General's Post

Tagged:

Related Topics

As the Sport and Recreation Commission continue their search for a substantive director-general, they have indicated they are hoping to have the interviews this week with 37 applicants vying for the job. The Sports Commission advertised for the job last month, for the third time, having done so twice last year before they suspended the process.

They have been operating under an acting director-general, Joseph Muchechetere, since the retirement of Charles Nhemachena in 2016.

The Sports Commission's chairman, Edward Siwela, last week said they were going to have the interviews this week.

Yesterday he reiterated the same sentiments although he could not give a specific date. "I don't have the dates as yet. I did say it will be this week, we are addressing our logistics, which is why we haven't actually finalised on the dates.

"There might be changes but we are still hoping that it will be this week," said Siwela. The process seems to be dragging since the search began early last year and Siwela said there has been some changes.

"There have been changes in terms of how CEOs and director-generals in public entities are appointed.

"Previously it would be us appointing, subject to the approval of the Minister (of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation).

"That has since changed in terms of the new Act, which is the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act.

"That Act now requires that the appointment goes beyond the Minister to the Head of State. So I can't give you exactly how long that whole process will take because once interviews have been done, the first thing that should be done, is a recommendation to the full board of the SRC.

"And, from there, once the board has made its decision, it goes to the Minister and goes beyond the Minister," said Siwela. Some of the responsibilities of the director-general, who will be reporting to the board are:

"Providing overall leadership to the day-to-day operations of the Commission. Developing the Commission's strategic and business plans, obtaining board approval and leading strategy execution in order to achieve the Commission's strategic goals . . . ," read part of the advert.

The director-general will also be responsible of managing stakeholder relations and representing the Commission at various forums.

Zimbabwe

10,000 Flu Cases, 12 Deaths

Twelve people died in Zimbabwe in a week as a result of a flu outbreak affecting nearly 10,000 people, the Ministry of… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.