As the Sport and Recreation Commission continue their search for a substantive director-general, they have indicated they are hoping to have the interviews this week with 37 applicants vying for the job. The Sports Commission advertised for the job last month, for the third time, having done so twice last year before they suspended the process.

They have been operating under an acting director-general, Joseph Muchechetere, since the retirement of Charles Nhemachena in 2016.

The Sports Commission's chairman, Edward Siwela, last week said they were going to have the interviews this week.

Yesterday he reiterated the same sentiments although he could not give a specific date. "I don't have the dates as yet. I did say it will be this week, we are addressing our logistics, which is why we haven't actually finalised on the dates.

"There might be changes but we are still hoping that it will be this week," said Siwela. The process seems to be dragging since the search began early last year and Siwela said there has been some changes.

"There have been changes in terms of how CEOs and director-generals in public entities are appointed.

"Previously it would be us appointing, subject to the approval of the Minister (of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation).

"That has since changed in terms of the new Act, which is the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act.

"That Act now requires that the appointment goes beyond the Minister to the Head of State. So I can't give you exactly how long that whole process will take because once interviews have been done, the first thing that should be done, is a recommendation to the full board of the SRC.

"And, from there, once the board has made its decision, it goes to the Minister and goes beyond the Minister," said Siwela. Some of the responsibilities of the director-general, who will be reporting to the board are:

"Providing overall leadership to the day-to-day operations of the Commission. Developing the Commission's strategic and business plans, obtaining board approval and leading strategy execution in order to achieve the Commission's strategic goals . . . ," read part of the advert.

The director-general will also be responsible of managing stakeholder relations and representing the Commission at various forums.