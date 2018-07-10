10 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: RTG in Massive Refurbishments

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Blessings Chidakwa

Kadoma — Hospitality Group Rainbow Tourism has spent $300 000 on refurbishing the 93 rooms at its Kadoma Hotel and Conference Centre.

The hotel rooms are being spruced to meet regional and international market standards. In an interview the hotel's General Manager Mrs Paula January said the renovations would be complete by year-end.

"We have so far completed 93 rooms and are now left with 54. Our target is to complete the remaining rooms by end of year," she said.

Mrs January gave a brief description of the renovations.

"The rooms now have new tiles. We also did soft furnishings covering linen and curtains and replaced the beds with modern ones and new furniture," she said.

Mrs January said the total cost of the project would be known once all the renovations are done.

"We are carrying out the refurbishment in phases it is hard to come up with an exact figure of the total cost as of now. However, so far l can say that we have used about $300 000 to date," she said.

The group's corporate communications and innovations manager, Mrs Pride Khumbula said RTG has also just completed refurbishment of other hotels.

"We have just completed 88 rooms at Victoria Falls hotel while at Rainbow Towers the upgrading process is still underway," she said.

Zimbabwe

10,000 Flu Cases, 12 Deaths

Twelve people died in Zimbabwe in a week as a result of a flu outbreak affecting nearly 10,000 people, the Ministry of… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.