10 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Power Station Fire May Lead to Power Outages in Tshwane

Pretoria East residents may experience power outages after flames engulfed the 132KV Wapadrand substation on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire was still unknown and Tshwane Emergency Services were in the process of extinguishing the flames, City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said.

"Technicians will isolate the line and commence with the investigations on the cause of the fire, with the view of effecting the necessary repairs," he said.

Wapadrand, Equestria, Silverlakes, Faerie Glen, Lombardy, Tierpoort and Olympus would be affected while the City's technical team conducts its work.

Mashigo said that residents would be notified of any changes.

#PowerOutage Customers in Equestria, Silverlakes, Wapadrand,Faerie Glen and Olympus are without power due to the fire at #WapadrandSubstation . Technicians dispatched. pic.twitter.com/NWIdPb3bge-- City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) July 10, 2018

Sub-station is burning like hell in PRETORIA EAST silverlakes or wapadrand. We MIGHT not have elecrricity for the next two weeks... pic.twitter.com/Ui38RmeaWD-- Africa The Return???? (@AfricaReturn) July 10, 2018

Source: News24

South Africa

