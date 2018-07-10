South Africa: Ace Magashule and New Free State Premier's Families Score Cars, Contracts in R300 Million Government Programme

analysis

A brother and daughter of ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule and the sons of his successor as Free State premier, Sisi Ntombela, are among a group of politically connected contractors who scored big in a government development programme meant to uplift emerging businesspeople in the Free State.

Politically connected companies were gifted bakkies, trailers and related equipment by the Free State provincial government. They also received contracts for roads maintenance, grass cutting and other services as part of a preferential procurement drive that has cost taxpayers at least R300-million since 2016.

A group of emerging companies that were included in the programme earlier say their contracts from the province dried up as soon as the politically connected contractors were appointed.

The Free State Department of Police, Roads and Transport expanded its contractor development programme in late 2016 to include new emerging contractors. It also appointed a new batch of emerging companies for grass-cutting services.

The contractor development programme and grass-cutting contracts are both funded from the department's road maintenance grant.

The contractor development programme contractors receive road...