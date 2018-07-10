Tanzania: 'Students' Behaviour Should Be Monitored

THE government has urged parents and institutions that sponsor students for education to make a close follow up on their performance in a quest to protect them from engaging in bad acts.

A Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, reminded students to effectively utilise educational opportunities so that they can bring positive changes in the country in future.

The minister was speaking during an official ceremony that was lined up to fund students' education, which involved Pamoja Foundation and a Malaysia-based foundation -- NAMA.

He said apart from funding education, the organisation should make a follow up on the performance of students.

He said that there have been some cases in which students' behaviour changed in schools.

"I don't expect to see students doing bad things or being involved in issues that are against our norms and culture. But you should do everything in your capacity to perform well and one day enrol for higher learning studies," he said.

He added that the government has set good learning environment including offering free education from primary to secondary school level for those in public schools.

According to Mr Jafo, the government is committed to working with various organisations and other stakeholders in supporting provision of education to Tanzanian youths in the country.

The NAMA managing Director, Dr Salehe Baziadi, said his organisation supports the fifth phase government and that it is supporting education to show its commitment in bringing about development in the country.

The Director for Pamoja Foundation, Mr Haji Mrisho, said his organisation has decided to support talented students who did not get the opportunity to proceed with advanced secondary school education for various reasons.

He said a total of 200 students will benefit from the programme.