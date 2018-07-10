10 July 2018

Zimbabwe: Vincent Finishes Seventh

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Zimbabwean professional golfer Scott Vincent finished tied on seventh place in the Asian Tour's Sarawak Championship at the Damai Golf and Country Club in Malaysia on Saturday. The 25-year old former St John's High student briefly took the lead but was latter displaced by John Catlin of the United States who sank a clutch birdie putt on the last hole to win his second Asian Tour title. Vincent was tied with Peradol Panyathanasedh and Maverick Antcliff at 18-under-par.

The Zimbabwean had rounds of 67, 69, 70 and 64 for a total 270 to take his earnings to $176 289.

However, it was the 27-year-old who held his nerve before rolling in a five-foot putt on the par-four 18th hole to edge his closest challengers Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand, Danthai Boonma and Paul Peterson of the United States by a single shot.

There was very little breathing space for Catlin in the final round but he eventually prevailed after returning with a bogey-free six-under-par 66 for a 22-under-par 266 total in the inaugural Asian Tour event. Vincent's next stop will be the Bank BRI Indonesia Open which begins on Thursday.

