Zimbabwean professional golfer Scott Vincent finished tied on seventh place in the Asian Tour's Sarawak Championship at the Damai Golf and Country Club in Malaysia on Saturday. The 25-year old former St John's High student briefly took the lead but was latter displaced by John Catlin of the United States who sank a clutch birdie putt on the last hole to win his second Asian Tour title. Vincent was tied with Peradol Panyathanasedh and Maverick Antcliff at 18-under-par.

The Zimbabwean had rounds of 67, 69, 70 and 64 for a total 270 to take his earnings to $176 289.

However, it was the 27-year-old who held his nerve before rolling in a five-foot putt on the par-four 18th hole to edge his closest challengers Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand, Danthai Boonma and Paul Peterson of the United States by a single shot.

There was very little breathing space for Catlin in the final round but he eventually prevailed after returning with a bogey-free six-under-par 66 for a 22-under-par 266 total in the inaugural Asian Tour event. Vincent's next stop will be the Bank BRI Indonesia Open which begins on Thursday.