Zimbabwe: Justice Mathonsi Redeployed

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi has been redeployed to Harare where he has been elevated to the position of senior judge in charge of the Civil Division of the High Court.

Justice Mathonsi had been stationed at the High Court in Bulawayo since January 2016, when he moved from Harare.

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) secretary, Mr Walter Chikwanha said:

"I can confirm the re-deployment of Justice Mathonsi from Bulawayo to Harare with effect from July 1. He has been elevated to senior judge in charge of Civil Division of the High Court. He now has more responsibilities."

Justice Mathonsi takes over from Justice Lavender Makoni who headed the Civil Division at the High Court prior to her appointment to the Supreme Court bench in May.

Asked if there is already a replacement for Justice Mathonsi, Mr Chikwanha said there was no gap on the bench as there was Justice James Mabhikwa who was deployed in May.

"I know there is Judge Mabhikwa who was deployed to Bulawayo. If there are other deployments, they are done by the Judge President. It's the prerogative of the Judge President to make deployments," said Mr Chikwanha.

Justice Mathonsi was appointed judge of the High Court in 2010.

He has worked both at the Harare and Bulawayo courts.

In 2015, the late former Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku named Justice Mathonsi as one of the top performing and hard working judges.

Opening the 2015 legal year in Harare, the late former Chief Justice singled out Justice Mathonsi for special mention after the former Harare High Court judge wrote a staggering 72 judgments in 2014.

The country's top judge listed other hard workers in the top five as Justices Nokuthula Moyo (Bulawayo), Priscilla Chigumba (Harare), Loice Matanda Moyo (Harare) and Charles Hungwe (Harare).