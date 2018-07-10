10 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Caprivi Concerned Group in Court for Alleged Secessionist Activities

Tagged:

Related Topics

The five leaders of the Caprivi Concerned Group at Liselo village are expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court today following their arrest on Sunday.

The Zambezi regional crime investigation coordinator, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku confirmed the arrests to Nampa.

He said a case would be opened by the police and the five leaders of the Caprivi Concerned Group (CCG) would be charged with sedition, incitement of public violence and contravening Article 21 (2) of the Namibian Constitution, which deals with national security and public order.

The group was arrested after they attempted to hold a public meeting at Liselo.

According to Simasiku, based on their investigations, the agenda of the meeting was to organise and mobilise those who allegedly still harbour ideas to secede Zambezi region from the rest of the country.

He said the group wanted supporters to have a demonstration and to demand that police officers who were involved in the arrests of August 1999 be prosecuted.

In then Caprivi in August 1999, an armed conflict erupted between the Caprivi Liberation Army (CLA), a group aiming for the secession of the Caprivi Strip led by former politician, Mishake Muyongo, and the Namibian government. The main eruption occurred on 2 August when the CLA launched an attack in Katima Mulilo, occupying the state-run radio station and attacking a police station, the Wanella border post, and an army base. Namibian armed forces quashed the attempt at secession within a few days.

CCG also apparently wanted to demand that the graves of those who died during this conflict be known.

The group further allegedly wants to advance the activities of Muyongo, the exiled former DTA and United Democratic Party (UDP) president, to secede the Zambezi region from the rest of Namibia.

Deputy commissioner Simasiku said "though the group wants to hide from the truth, the police have evidence that they are planning to secede the region through the moral support of the banned UDP".

He added: "The mission and vision of the CCG are very clear and in addition, they are still saying Muyongo is the president of UDP and that of the Caprivi strip, now Zambezi region."

An attempt by the CCG to hold a meeting two weeks ago, which they called a media briefing, was also stopped by the police.

- Nampa

Namibia

Slow Growth Expected for Primary Industries

THE primary industries' sector is expected to experience slow growth during 2018 as a result of lower growth rates… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.