Zimbabwe: President Mourns Mohadi's Brother

President Mnangagwa yesterday offered his condolences to the Mohadi family following the death of Cde Steven Dugish Mohadi, brother to Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

Cde Mohadi (58), a war veteran and a former Zimbabwe National Army officer, died on Saturday at Trauma Centre Hospital in Borrowdale, Harare after some illness.

He is survived by his wife Emma, six children and five grandchildren.

Burial arrangements are yet to be announced.

Mourners were gathered at Number 8 Victory Avenue, Greendale.

President Mnangagwa, accompanied by VP Constantino Chiwenga, visited the Mohadi family home and offered a State-assisted funeral to the Mohadi family.

The head of State consoled the family, encouraging them to be strong during the bereavement.

"I know you are going through a difficult time where you lost a family member at a time when VP Mohadi is in hospital.

"Some members are looking after VP Mohadi in South Africa, while others are attending the funeral here. You have to be strong during these trying times.

"As comrades, we console each other. We assist each other in times of trouble.

"Therefore, we have offered to assist the family during the funeral and burial of Cde Mohadi," he said.

He also offered to assist the family left behind.

President Mnangagwa encouraged the gathering to work hard and to live exemplary lives.

"No one knows the time of death. I encourage you to work hard and to live exemplary lives. This is the time to do things in order to leave a rich legacy," said President Mnangagwa.

The President said he had to stop VP Mohadi, who is still receiving treatment in South Africa, from coming to mourn his brother as a way of allowing him to recover.

"We had to stop him from coming. Since the late Steven is also our brother, we decided to assist him from this end while he recovers," he said.

VP Chiwenga, who had always been in touch with the Mohadi family during Cde Mohadi's illness, said he learnt with sadness the death of the fighter.

He was the first to be informed of the death on Saturday.

VP Chiwenga chronicled Cde Mohadi's war history.

"Cde Mohadi was a member of the ZIPRA forces and he trained with the Tank Battalion.

"He worked with us in the Zimbabwe National Army for some time before his retirement.

"His other brother also fought participated in the war of liberation, but died at Mkhushi Camp during the struggle," he said.

Family spokesperson Mrs Patience Nleya described the death as a blow to the Mohadi family.

Mrs Nleya said Cde Mohadi left for war at the age of 15.

"VP Mohadi and his two brothers crossed the border for military training during the war period.

"The late Cde Mohadi made the sacrifice at the age of 15. Out of the three brothers, only Steven and Kembo came back while the other one died there," she said.