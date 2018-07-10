10 July 2018

Namibia: Kauanivi, Nambabi Win At Keetmanshoop

Mynhardt Kauanivi and Sophia Nambabi were the overall winners of the second leg of the Old Mutual Victory Race Series held at Keetmanshoop in the //Kharas Region on Saturday.

Nearly 70 people took part in the race and Kauanivi and Nambabi won the men's and women's categories respectively.

Kauanivi finished the 21km race in a time of one hour, 19 minutes and 16 seconds, while Nambabi completed the course in 01:25:30.

Both said the race was fine, but added that the race was slippery because of the rain.

"I thank God I came first because I never came in first position before, but today I managed," Nambabi said.

Kauanivi came third in the first leg of the popular event that took place in Swakopmund last week. The third leg will be held in Oshakati on 28 July and the series will conclude in Windhoek on 14 August.

Old Mutual Communications Practitioner, Sheku Nepembe told Nampa after the race Old Mutual invests heavily in sport development events such as the Victory Race, budgeting N$1,1 million for this purpose annually.

"Our sponsorships are aimed at creating a platform for athletes to showcase their talents and encourage the youth to live a healthy lifestyle through sport participation," Nepembe said. - Nampa

