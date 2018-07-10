Angola: Governor of Cabinda Highlights Importance of Traditional Costumes

Cabinda — The governor of the northern Cabinda Province, Eugénio Laborinho, said Monday that the wearing of traditional clothing by students of general education on Wednesdays is a way of preserving and enhancing the traditions of the region.

The minister, speaking at the opening ceremony of the Sixth Consultative Council of the Ministry of Culture (Mincult), explained that the measure aims to help the youth to value the national tradition and show the richness of the Angolan cultural mosaic. Cabinda province has a regional museum which is a showcase of the region's past, being also used as a cultural centre whose purpose is to develop activities in the areas of music, dance, performing and visual arts. He acknowledged that the government has been carrying out actions for the requalification of monuments and sites and studies on the economic activity of the past, among other activities for the collection of material for the enrichment of the regional museum. The meeting also includes a ministerial roundtable under the moderation of Carolina Cerqueira, as well as visits to tourist and cultural sites.