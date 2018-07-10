10 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Governor of Cabinda Highlights Importance of Traditional Costumes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cabinda — The governor of the northern Cabinda Province, Eugénio Laborinho, said Monday that the wearing of traditional clothing by students of general education on Wednesdays is a way of preserving and enhancing the traditions of the region.

The minister, speaking at the opening ceremony of the Sixth Consultative Council of the Ministry of Culture (Mincult), explained that the measure aims to help the youth to value the national tradition and show the richness of the Angolan cultural mosaic. Cabinda province has a regional museum which is a showcase of the region's past, being also used as a cultural centre whose purpose is to develop activities in the areas of music, dance, performing and visual arts. He acknowledged that the government has been carrying out actions for the requalification of monuments and sites and studies on the economic activity of the past, among other activities for the collection of material for the enrichment of the regional museum. The meeting also includes a ministerial roundtable under the moderation of Carolina Cerqueira, as well as visits to tourist and cultural sites.

Angola

Angolan President Sends Letter to Portuguese PM

Angolan president, João Lourenço, sent on Monday a letter to Portuguese Prime Minister, António… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.