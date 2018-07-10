10 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Heath Officials Defend Gradual Transfer of Power in Municipalities

Luanda — The transfer of power from the central government to local government needs to be conducted gradually in the health sector taking into account the level of development of each municipality.

This was recommended on Monday by staff of the health sector during an auscultation on the local government legislative package being held all over the country by the Ministry of Territory Administration and State Reform (MATRE).

The health officials defended the standardization, which goes from the construction of warehouses and medicines distribution centers to supply the municipalities.

They also advocated that the allocation of competences such as the management of human resources namely nurses and physicians continue being carried out by the central government until the municipality reach the expected levels.

The auscultation process ends on July 31of 2018.

However, the minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, explained that the local elections to be held in the country for the first time require a lot of reflection.

The government reported that each municipality will be able to approve its own budget based on tax revenues collections.

