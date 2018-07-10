10 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Media Urged to Broadly Publish Cultural Contents

Cabinda — The Secretary of State for Media, Celso Malavoloneke, urged on Monday in Cabinda the public and private press to adjust their publications to values, habits, and native languages of the country as well as other assets that represent national culture.

The official, who was lecturting on the theme "The media in the promotion of culture and identity" run by the Culture Ministry, said the informative content of these media outlets must also include the dissemination of politics and cultural events.

For Celso Malavoloneke, the action must also include combating the invasion of harmful and strange elements, as well as promoting the use of national symbols to contribute to the dissemination, preservation and appreciation of the national culture. The 6th Extended Advisory Council of the Ministry of Culture will during three days discuss issues related to heritage and cultural tourism, among others.

