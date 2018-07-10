Angolan President Sends Letter to Portuguese PM

Lisboa — Angolan president, João Lourenço, sent on Monday a letter to Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, which translates signals of the good relation between the two countries.

The letter was delivered by the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, during an audience granted by the Portuguese PM.

The Angolan official, who is in Portugal to participate in the EuroAfrica Forum running from this Tuesday in Lisbon, was also received by the Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

At the end of the meeting Manuel Augusto confirmed for this year, the visit of the Portuguese PM to Angola, underlined that the Angolan government intends to bolster and deepen its relation with Portugal.

Angola head of diplomacy also had a separate meeting with his Portuguese counterpart, Augusto Santos Silva.

Portugal is one of Angola's main business partners, whose companies have strong presence in the Angolan economy, mainly in the banking and construction sectors.

The European country is currently the top destination of Angolan citizens in the quest for job, a bilateral protocol to facilitating the granting of visa was signed by both nations in 2011.