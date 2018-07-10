Kenya: Counties Target Two Million Children in Polio Vaccination Drive

The Lamu County Health department is targeting at least 21,217 children under the age of five years for polio immunization campaign starting Tuesday.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, Health chief officer Said Bwanamkuu said the exercise will end on Sunday.

Apart from Lamu, the campaign will also be conducted in other 11 counties, namely: Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kiambu, Kitui, Machakos, Mandera, Meru, Nairobi, Tana River and Wajir.

A total of 2,416,751 children aged five years and below are targeted for the first phase of the polio campaign in the 12 counties with second phase expected in August.

Mr Bwanamkuu said public health officers will be moving from house to house during the immunisation campaign.

"We are focused to ensure Lamu is well covered during the polio campaign. Our target right now is a total of 21,217 children across the county," said Mr Bwanamkuu.

Lamu disease surveillance officer James Mbugua revealed that the region's resistance against po-lio and measles is still at its lowest.

"Our kids need at least 95 percent hard immunity but here in Lamu, we are only at 41 percent which is very low. We still have a long way to go so as to achieve the required levels. Part of the solution lies with parents who are to ensure their kids get all the required shots for Polio and Measles whenever such programmes are announced," said Mr Mbugua.

Lamu County Health promotion officer Mohamed Muhsin said several meetings have been held with the public to create awareness on the immunisation drive.

Mr Muhsin said community health workers have been moving from village to village informing locals about the polio campaign.