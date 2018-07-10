10 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Counties Target Two Million Children in Polio Vaccination Drive

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kalume Kazungu

The Lamu County Health department is targeting at least 21,217 children under the age of five years for polio immunization campaign starting Tuesday.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, Health chief officer Said Bwanamkuu said the exercise will end on Sunday.

Apart from Lamu, the campaign will also be conducted in other 11 counties, namely: Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kiambu, Kitui, Machakos, Mandera, Meru, Nairobi, Tana River and Wajir.

A total of 2,416,751 children aged five years and below are targeted for the first phase of the polio campaign in the 12 counties with second phase expected in August.

Mr Bwanamkuu said public health officers will be moving from house to house during the immunisation campaign.

"We are focused to ensure Lamu is well covered during the polio campaign. Our target right now is a total of 21,217 children across the county," said Mr Bwanamkuu.

Lamu disease surveillance officer James Mbugua revealed that the region's resistance against po-lio and measles is still at its lowest.

"Our kids need at least 95 percent hard immunity but here in Lamu, we are only at 41 percent which is very low. We still have a long way to go so as to achieve the required levels. Part of the solution lies with parents who are to ensure their kids get all the required shots for Polio and Measles whenever such programmes are announced," said Mr Mbugua.

Lamu County Health promotion officer Mohamed Muhsin said several meetings have been held with the public to create awareness on the immunisation drive.

Mr Muhsin said community health workers have been moving from village to village informing locals about the polio campaign.

Kenya

Ruto - Kenyans Would Not Be Interested in What I Own

On Sunday morning, Deputy President William Ruto donated Sh8 million - in crisp currency notes in a green bag - for the… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.