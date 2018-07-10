10 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Detains Mandera Man As Police Probe Wife's Death

By Manase Otsialo

A man suspected of stabbing his wife leading to her death over the weekend in Mandera town will remain in police custody for a period seven days.

Mr Feisal Ibrahim Yussuf, will be held at Mandera Police Station as police investigators conclude investigation before formerly charging him.

Mandera Senior Resident Magistrate Peter Areri ruled that the suspect will be produced before court on July 18 for further orders.

In a sworn affidavit, Mr Johnes Nyagige, a criminal investigation officers told the court that more time was needed to carry out the probe.

Mr Yussuf who went into hiding after stabbing his wife in the stomach on Saturday evening was nabbed on Sunday evening by police after a tip off from the public.

Ms Hassan who suffered a fractured kidney died while undergoing medication at Mandera Count Referral Hospital on Sunday morning.

"The victim in this matter succumbed to injuries inflicted on her by the said respondent who ran away af-ter the heinous act but was arrested in his hideout," said Mr Nyagige.

Mandera Woman Representative Ms Amina Gedow blame increased cases of gender violence on the maslah form of dispute resolution.

