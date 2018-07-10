10 July 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Tunisair - Passenger Traffic Increases By 22.9% in June

Tunis/Tunisia — Passenger traffic in June 2018 reported an increase of 22.9% compared to the same period of 2017, said Tuesday the national carrier Tunisair in a statement released Tuesday.

All traffic combined increased from 253,966 in June 2017 to 312,001 passengers while regular traffic increased by 20.6% from 210,640 to 253,986 passengers.

Additional traffic increased by 372.5%, from 1,134 to 5,358 passengers in addition to charter traffic, which increased by 24.8% from 42,192 to 52,657 passengers.

The load factor improved, from 65.3% in June 2017 to 69.2% in June 2018, an increase of 4 points.

In terms of Tunisair's main markets, according to the geographic division and in terms of regular traffic, the European countries, cumulating a 74% share of passenger traffic, recorded an increase of 20.5%.

African countries accounted for a 14.1% share of passenger traffic, up 32.8%, while Middle East countries, which account for 9.8% of passenger traffic, recorded an increase of 0.9%.

The countries of North America (Montreal) whose share of passenger traffic is 2.1% increased by 71.7%.

