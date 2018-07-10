South Africa: North West Health Works Towards Recouping Mediosa Money

press release

MEC Magome Masike says the Department of Health is working towards recouping taxpayers' money lost to Mediosa Company.

The company has recently sent out tow trucks to collect the mobile health units stationed at Madibogo in the Ratlou Sub District and Kagisano Molopo respectively.

"First, the company sent us invoice of R24 million out of the R30 million prepayment. We need to satisfy ourselves that the R24 million work has been done by going through the report which goes up end of January 2018.

"Then we still need a report for February 2018 which covers the work done for the outstanding R6 millioin. Until we satisfy ourselves with the work that has been done, we are not settled with Mediosa," said MEC Masike.

Addressing the media on Friday in Rustenburg, Masike said the department has refused to release mobile clinics to Mediosa.

My concern is the number of people that Mediosa is claiming to have seen, he said.

"It cannot be that in a village of 2,000 people you claim to have seen 16,000 patients. We have issues with that.

"We have to iron out all those so that we subtract them from the R30 million that they were paid in advance for doing nothing.

"That is the point of controversy and we think we are on the right track, we want to recoup the money of the taxpayers and we are going to do it," said Masike

The department cancelled the contract with the mobile clinic, Mediosa, which was procured without following the correct procurement procedures.

Head of Department Thabo Lekalakala was placed on suspension for his role in the awarding of Mediosa contract.

"The allegations have already been written, they are going to be served to Dr. Thabo Lekalakala and the disciplinary process can then begin," he said.

Issued by: North West Health