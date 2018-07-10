Tunisia: Flag Project Targets 75 Women Entrepreneurs in Four Regions Nationwide (Project Manager)

Tunis/Tunisia — Some 75 women entrepreneurs with project ideas across four regions - Gafsa, Kairouan, Mahdia and Greater Tunis - will be supported through Women in Leadership, Support and Management (FLAG) project, Yosr Mezgui Hrizi, FLAG Project Manager said.

The goal of this project is to help improve women's economic empowerment and equitable participation in economic growth, she said at a national conference held Tuesday in Tunis on the theme "Mapping the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the governorates of Gafsa, Kairouan, Mahdia and Greater Tunis ", at the initiative of the Tunisian Association of Management and Stability (TAMSS).

It is, in fact, to support the creation of an enabling environment for female entrepreneurship in traditional and innovative sectors and the creation of jobs for women, she said.

The FLAG project is composed of three axes, the same source added, adding that the first part concerns the capacity building of the members of the structures supporting women entrepreneurs.

The "Mapping" activity appears as the second axis of this project, she said, adding that "this activity allows the identification of support structures".

According to the FLAG project manager, the third axis is the development of a gender-sensitive strategy to support women's entrepreneurship.

For her part, Lilia Ben Hamida, director of programmes at TAMSS reminded that the FLAG 26-month project was launched in January 2018.

This project has led to the creation of five women's entrepreneurship support centres in the four targeted regions, she said, noting that these structures will monitor and support women entrepreneurs' projects.

These centres also have the role of strengthening women's entrepreneurship by improving the personal and managerial skills of women, in addition to financing and marketing assistance for their products, she assured.

The women beneficiaries of the FLAG project will receive training in Italy and attend fairs abroad to raise awareness of their production, Ben Hamida said.

Awareness campaigns aimed at strengthening women's entrepreneurship will be organised as part of the project, targeting women as well as men, she said.

The FLAG project is set up by the association TAMSS in partnership with the Ministry of Women, Family, Children and the Elderly, the Association Pontes Riceric and Intervene, the Association OXFAM Italy and the NGO Tunisian centre for social entrepreneurship "TCSE".

This project, part of the "Moussawat" gender equality programme, is funded by the European Union.

The regional intervention of the project will be achieved through partnerships established with partner civil society organisations, including the National Union of Tunisian Women (UNFT) in Kairouan and the Gafsa South Development Association (ADGS).