Tunisia: 8th Ministerial Meeting of Chinese-Arab States Co-Operation Forum Closes in Beijing

Tunis/Tunisia — Works of the 8th Ministerial meeting of the Chinese-Arab States Co-operation Forum were crowned by the adoption of the "Beijing Declaration" and the "2018-2020 Action Plan" that includes several co-operation fields as part of the "Belt and Road" initiative.

Speaking in Beijing, Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui stressed that the "Belt and Road" initiative will certainly contribute to reviving Chinese-Arab co-operation and adding a new momentum to the strategic partnership, notably between Tunisia and china.

"Tunisia's accession to the Belt and Road initiative will have positive impacts on plans to improve the infrastructure and develop foreign investments," he noted.

Jhinaoui further hailed the qualitative leap recorded at the level of the Chinese-Arab relations since the launch of the forum in 2004, reaffirming Tunisia's support to the "Belt and Road" initiative. An action was launched in 2013 by the Chinese president.

The Belt and Road initiative currently places China as the Arab countries' second most powerful trade partners and first trade partner for ten of them.

In this respect, Jhinaoui highlighted Tunisia's keenness to develop co-operation relations with China notably in the tourism, investment, technical co-operation and technology fields.

He further stressed on the importance of the Chinese-Arab BeiDou satellites that opened its doors on April 2018 in Tunis. This centre is a pilot project between China and the Arab Information and Communication Technologies Organisation (AICTO) that aims to promote exchange and international co-operation.

Jhinaoui further had a set of meetings notably with China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and several Arab Foreign Ministers.

The meetings turned on ways to promote bilateral co-operation, a Foreign Ministry press release reads.

China's President Xi Jinping had delivered a speech at the opening of the forum's works in which he presented new proposals to revive co-operation between China and Arab countries as part of the Belt and Road initiative.