Tunisia: Man Robbed By Alleged Terrorist Group in Kebili

Kebili/Tunisia — A man alerted the authorities that he was robbed on Monday night by an armed group of terrorists at the road linking the Beni Mohamed and Blidette villages (Kebili governorate).

The alleged terrorists stole his phone and emptied his motorbike's tank.

The man, from the Beni Mohamed village, further told the authorities that the group is made of 8 members on board of a white van.

"They (the assailants) also asked about the road to Matmata," he added.

The victim also alerted the Civil Protection who then notified the security units.

"Security reinforcement has been deployed in several areas of Kebili," the region's Governor Sami Gharbi told TAP.

A co-ordination has also been established between regional and security authorities in the neighbouring governorates (Medenine, Gabes, Tataouine and Tozuer) so as to take the necessary measures.