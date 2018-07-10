10 July 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Man Robbed By Alleged Terrorist Group in Kebili

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kebili/Tunisia — A man alerted the authorities that he was robbed on Monday night by an armed group of terrorists at the road linking the Beni Mohamed and Blidette villages (Kebili governorate).

The alleged terrorists stole his phone and emptied his motorbike's tank.

The man, from the Beni Mohamed village, further told the authorities that the group is made of 8 members on board of a white van.

"They (the assailants) also asked about the road to Matmata," he added.

The victim also alerted the Civil Protection who then notified the security units.

"Security reinforcement has been deployed in several areas of Kebili," the region's Governor Sami Gharbi told TAP.

A co-ordination has also been established between regional and security authorities in the neighbouring governorates (Medenine, Gabes, Tataouine and Tozuer) so as to take the necessary measures.

Tunisia

Tunisia to Partake in Arab U18 Basketball Championship, July 15-24 in Cairo

Tunisia's U18 boys' basketball team will take part in the Arab Basketball Championship (July 15-24 in Cairo-Egypt)… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.