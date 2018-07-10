10 July 2018

Government of South Africa

South Africa: MEC Dan Plato On Increase in Western Cape Kidnappings

I am concerned about the seemingly increasing number of kidnappings in the province involving prominent business people, for the apparent extortion of large sums of money from the family for their release.

Kidnappings in the province cannot become the new lucrative and profitable criminal venture.

The recent kidnapping of Mr Liyaqat Parker has brought the number of apparent ransom extortion kidnappings to four cases over the last two years.

Though this might not seem like a lot, the rand value money involved in the previous cases may be very lucrative if it is a lone syndicate operating, or might even seem enticing to those criminals always looking for the next opportunity.

The South African Police Service needs to ensure that those responsible for the latest kidnapping - and for the previous kidnappings - are arrested.

The public, and particularly business leaders working hard in this province to help build our economy, need to be assured that the police is doing everything in their power to prevent these kidnappings and to ensure those responsible face their day in court.

I will be writing a letter to the Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Jula, requesting him to assign top provincial detectives to uncover the extent of criminal involvement and interconnectedness between these cases.

We need to unmask those responsible and ensure they receive their day in court to face the full might of the law. This will unnerve those contemplating similar crimes, because they will be caught and will go to jail.

I will use the audience I have with National Police Minister, Bheki Cele, later in the month to discuss this seemingly increasing trend, and possible measures both my department and the police can take.

Safety is everyone's responsibility and I call on the public to assist the police in their investigation.

The armed assailants in this incident have to be someone's sibling, child, parent, neighbour or friend - I specifically call on you to do the right thing assist the police with information.

