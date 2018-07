Tunisia to Partake in Arab U18 Basketball Championship, July 15-24 in Cairo

Passenger traffic in June 2018 reported an increase of 22.9% compared to the same period of 2017, said Tuesday the… Read more »

Coach Zouhaier Ayachi summoned some 12 players to partake in this competition, namely, Ayoub Yahyaoui, Ahmed Rebai, Mohamed Abdelaziz, Handous, Mohamed Aziz Mili, AmenAllah Guizani, Yassine Toumi, Faiez Ghomrassi, Ouahed Seifallah Laamari, Mohamed Mortadha Ben Taher, Houssem Mahmli, Mortadha Hammami and Achraf Ben Younes.

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's U18 boys' basketball team will take part in the Arab Basketball Championship (July 15-24 in Cairo-Egypt) alongside Algeria, Sudan, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Egypt (host country).

