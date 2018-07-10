South Africa: Suspects Arrested in Separate Incidents and Drugs Worth Thousands Seized

press release

Efforts to eradicate the usage and trafficking of drugs along our main entrance routes to the Western Cape yet again yielded positive results following the confiscation of drugs with an estimated street value of R580 250,00 (five hundred and eighty thousand two hundred and fifty rand) yesterday, 09 July 2018 at about 07:00 in a Klein Karoo town along the N2 route.

During a joint crime combating operation between our Provincial Detectives (O.C.I-Narcotics) and the Central Karoo K9 (Dog unit), members pulled over a long distance passenger bus and ensued with a random search when they found a suitcase containing 11 605 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R580 250.00 amongst the passenger's luggage.

Subsequent to the recovery, they arrested a 36-year-old man who is scheduled to appear in the Beaufort-West Magistrate's Court later today. He faces a charge of Illegal Possession of Drugs (Dagga).

Western Cape police management has expressed its gratitude towards the commitment and dedication of all the members involved in bringing drug peddlers to book. The Acting Provincial Commissioner for the Western Cape, Major General Hendrik Burger encouraged all members of SAPS to continue with their endeavours to create a safer environment for all people. "These concerted efforts to curb the influx of illicit goods and drugs into our province and cluster has yet again yielded excellent success following these arrest and will continue," he concluded.