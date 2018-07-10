Nigeria: Gambari, Others to Speak At Soyinka Media Lecture

A diplomat and former Minister for External Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, is to lead conversations on the violence and conflicts in some parts of Nigeria and media coverage of the same at the 10th Wole Soyinka Media Lecture Series.

The event billed to hold on Friday, July 13, 2018 at NECA House, Alausa, Lagos, by 10am is themed "Sheathing the drawn daggers: Conversations on investigative reporting and accountability in times of conflict."

To join Gambari for the discourse are Joe Abah, Nigeria Country Director, DAI Global; Eugenia Abu, brand and multimedia strategy expert, columnist and former executive director of programmes, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA); Umaru Pate, pioneer Dean, Faculty of Communication, Bayero University, Kano; Mnguember Vicky Sylvester, professor of Literature and Gender Studies, University of Abuja; and Juliet 'Kego Ume-Onyido, co-founder of Whole WoMan Network.

Gambari and others would address the media's narration of multifarious conflict issues in the country, including the recurrent crisis relating to communities, farmers and herdsmen, Boko Haram, Niger-Delta militancy and the Biafra secession agitations.