10 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Actor Chinedu Ikedieze A.k.a Aki Honoured in U.S.

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Chinedu Ikedieze/Instagram
Chinedu Ikedieze.

Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze a.k.a Aki, has added another feather to his cap with the honorarium as a distinguished visitor to the city of Miami, Florida.

The actor shared the news on his instagram page @Chineduikedieze with some pictures from the ceremony which took place in Miami, Florida.

Mr Ikedieze was full of thanks to the Mayor of Miami for according to him the renowned title.

He said, "When the world believed in you, believe in yourself also. Have faith in your abilities.

"Without a humble or reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy.'-Norman Vincent Peale.

"From the bottom of my heart I say thank you to Miami-Dade, country office of the Mayor and the county commissioners for honouring me as a distinguished visitor to the city of Miami, Florida.

"You have just given me a key to more success in life," he said.

The 39 year-old Abia State born actor joined the movie industry in 2000 and rose to fame after starring in the blockbuster movie "Aki na Ukwa".

Mr Ikedieze is best known for playing alongside Osita Iheme popularly known as' "Pawpaw" and has acted in over 100 movies.

He also plays the role of Efetobore Johnson in the current Television Drama Series - The Johnsons.

In 2007, he received the lifetime achievement award at The African Movie Academy Awards.

Similarly, in 2011 he received a National Award of Member of the Order (MON).

(NAN)

Nigeria

Some Political Parties Disown Coalition

Barely 24 hours after the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and 34 other political parties… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.