10 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

South Africa: Why Naomi Campbell Is in the Line Up to Host Global Citizens Festival

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Urenna Ukiwe

Apart from being a successful model, she has organised charities for a cause similar to the theme of the Global Citizens Festival which is raising funds to eradicate poverty. She has a history of working for several Nelson Mandela benefits.

In 1998, she hosted a charity benefit where she organised a Versace fashion show to support The Nelson Mandela Children's Fund. This fashion show was held in Nelson Mandela's South African presidential residence.

She loved Mandela and contributed generously to his party campaigns and humanitarian cause. In fact, Nelson Mandela referred to her as his honorary granddaughter.

South Africa

Raven Klaasen Reaches Wimbledon Doubles Semi-Finals

South Africa's Raven Klaasen and partner Michael Venus of New Zealand are into the semi-finals of the men's doubles… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.