South Africa: Why Naomi Campbell Is in the Line Up to Host Global Citizens Festival

Apart from being a successful model, she has organised charities for a cause similar to the theme of the Global Citizens Festival which is raising funds to eradicate poverty. She has a history of working for several Nelson Mandela benefits.

In 1998, she hosted a charity benefit where she organised a Versace fashion show to support The Nelson Mandela Children's Fund. This fashion show was held in Nelson Mandela's South African presidential residence.

She loved Mandela and contributed generously to his party campaigns and humanitarian cause. In fact, Nelson Mandela referred to her as his honorary granddaughter.