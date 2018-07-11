Kenya: Golden Start for Kenya in World U20 As Rhonex Storms to Gold

Nairobi — Kenya had a perfect start in the opening day of the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships after Rhonex Kipruto gave the athletics powerhouse nation second gold after clinching the men's 10,000m title in Tampare, Finland on Tuesday.
Little known Kipruto not only won gold but also set a Championship Record after returning 27:21.08, crossing the line first well clear of Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo, who took silver in 27:40.36 while Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi settled for bronze in a Personal Best of 27:48.4.
